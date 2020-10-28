Bismarck man shares his story of addiction and abuse in new memoir

BISMARCK, N.D. – Tyler Auck struggled with addiction for more than 20 years. He started using drugs when he was just 14 years and was in and out of prison for years.

He’s been sober since 2011 and now he’s written a book about his struggles with addiction and recovery.

Auck isn’t much of a reader, but that didn’t stop him from writing a book. “Broken Gifts” is Auck’s memoir.

“It’s a story about from the time I was born into a home with addiction, physical and emotional abuse, different traumas that were given to me and the ones I’ve caused,” explained Auch. “And, it’s about ultimately finding sobriety on Jan. 5, 2011.”

Auck shares it all. It’s a story he’s always wanted to share.

“I’ve always had this rolling around in my head,” he says. “You know all those crazy things you do in life and people kept telling me I needed to write a book about that.”

His favorite chapter is one titled “Crack Therapy.”

“That chapter is human. It is a little boy’s way of learning how to deal with trauma when I didn’t know what it was. Shows the strength of a human,” said Auck. “I wrote it in hopes of helping one person struggling with their demons.”

Auck hopes by sharing his story he can help others understand and recover from addiction and inspire them to one day share their own “Broken Gifts.”

You can buy “Broken Gifts” on Amazon, or directly from Auck. Learn more on his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Broken-Gifts-107231231101168

