Advertisement

Bismarck man shares his story of addiction and abuse in new memoir

'Broken Gifts'
'Broken Gifts'(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D.  – Tyler Auck struggled with addiction for more than 20 years. He started using drugs when he was just 14 years and was in and out of prison for years.

He’s been sober since 2011 and now he’s written a book about his struggles with addiction and recovery.

Auck isn’t much of a reader, but that didn’t stop him from writing a book. “Broken Gifts” is Auck’s memoir.

“It’s a story about from the time I was born into a home with addiction, physical and emotional abuse, different traumas that were given to me and the ones I’ve caused,” explained Auch. “And, it’s about ultimately finding sobriety on Jan. 5, 2011.”

Auck shares it all. It’s a story he’s always wanted to share.

“I’ve always had this rolling around in my head,” he says. “You know all those crazy things you do in life and people kept telling me I needed to write a book about that.”

His favorite chapter is one titled “Crack Therapy.”

“That chapter is human. It is a little boy’s way of learning how to deal with trauma when I didn’t know what it was. Shows the strength of a human,” said Auck. “I wrote it in hopes of helping one person struggling with their demons.”

Auck hopes by sharing his story he can help others understand and recover from addiction and inspire them to one day share their own “Broken Gifts.”

You can buy “Broken Gifts” on Amazon, or directly from Auck. Learn more on his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Broken-Gifts-107231231101168

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation unlocks endowment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Schleisman
On our 26th president’s birthday on Tuesday, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation made a big announcement.

News

New website offers confidential help for domestic violence victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
There’s a new website that offers victims of domestic violence a safe way to reach out for help.

News

Bismarck passes citywide mask strategy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Bismarck City Commission voted to approve a citywide mask strategy.

News

Three Affiliated Tribes approves mask mandate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
On Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported that 15 more people had died with COVID-19—nine of which were in Ward County.

Latest News

News

One artist brushed off obstacles to bring art to Bismarck

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
When you’re born to be something, there’s nothing that can stand in your way. That’s how one North Dakota native describes her path to becoming the artist she always knew she could be.

News

Surrey City Council discusses need for complaint, discipline policies

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Surrey residents said issues have been cropping up for the last year and a half. In a special meeting Tuesday night, the city took the first steps towards a possible solution.

News

NDUS leaders issue call to action

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anna Schleisman
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, and the North Dakota University System presidents say their students, faculty, and staff are feeling its effects, but are fighting hard.

News

Health officials in Ward County react to Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
On Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported that 15 more people had died with COVID-19—nine of which were in Ward County.

News

ND’s House Race

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann and Grace Kraemer
North Dakota’s U.S. House race has relatively new faces but for different reasons.

News

North Dakota veteran honored with keys to new car

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
A North Dakota veteran who has been honored for his bravery with America’s highest and most-prestigious personal military decoration, now has the keys to a brand new car.