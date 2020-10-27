Advertisement

Woes of a Road Game for the Lions

Linton-HMB Football
Linton-HMB Football(KFYR)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Helmet, shoulder pads, cleats; just a few of the required elements to play football, but what happens when the weather conditions help make that gear go away?

The Lions found themselves in that situation on their way to a playoff game last weekend.          

Here’s the chain of events as described by member’s of the Linton-HMB-SZ football team.

The Linton-HMB Lions entered the 9-Man playoffs as the three seed out of Region Four playing one of the toughest schedules in 9-Man in the regular season the Lions were ready for anything well almost anything.

“We hooked it up. I watched our assistant coach he did everything right,” said Linton-HMB Head Coach Tanner Purintun.

“The seniors were sitting in the back of the bus and we kind of thought hey what is that noise and it was the trailer scrapping,” said Linton-HMB running back Trey Jacob.

“The pin on the trailer broke so the trailer was dragging so it was dragging for quite a while because none of the guys in the back of the bus could see because the window was fogged up,” said Purintun.

“Our quarterback was hearing some grinding noise and he asked if it was the trailer and I said no it kind of sounds like some ice rubbing on the wheel well,” said Linton-HMB Offensive Lineman Nathan Schatz.

“He had us all convinced it was just ice in the wheel well,” said Jacob.

“After it drug so long the safety chains just snapped off, so the trailer went into the ditch,” said Purintun.

“Just like that it quit, and it was silent, so we all cheered because we were like yay the ice fell off,” said Schatz.

“And we got to Bismarck and we stopped at the truck stop and we realized we didn’t have a trailer,” said Purintun.

Now with the trailer carrying a good chunk of the Lions gear including their pads now on the interstate Purintun had to go to work.

“Fortunately, we had some assistant coaches driving up separately, so they stopped and got all the stuff, and we were able to get everything loaded and it wasn’t too big of a distraction. You know we put it on our Twitter account and had a good laugh at it. It was a freak accident and fortunately no one was hurt,” said Purintun.

When the Lions did get their as they picked up a 24-6 over Surrey.

Now, they move on to the quarterfinals where the Lions will be at home against T.G.U. in Linton this week meaning no need to load up and hook up the trailer up to the bus once again.

