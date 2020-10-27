Tuesday: 14.8% daily rate; 6,505 tests, 896 positive, 15 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 14.8%* Tuesday. There are 161 currently hospitalized (-12 change) with 27 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,505 tests, 896 were positive. There were 15 new deaths (476 total). 6,315 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 13.8%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,505 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

829,052 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

896 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

39,130 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

14.82% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,315 Total Active Cases

-131 Individuals from yesterday

1,005 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (683 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

32,339 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

161 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

-12 - Individuals from yesterday

15 – New Deaths*** (476 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 To simplify and clarify messaging around deaths, we will no longer reporting underlying health conditions. For more information on the change, please view the October 23 news briefing beginning at 40:48. For more detailed information on deaths, please visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from McHenry County.

Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 100s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 6

Barnes County - 8

Benson County – 3

Bottineau County – 15

Bowman County – 3

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 176

Cass County – 135

Cavalier County - 3

Dickey County – 4

Divide County – 5

Dunn County - 2

Eddy County – 7

Emmons County - 2

Foster County – 3

Golden Valley County - 1

Grand Forks County – 146

Grant County – 3

Griggs County - 5

Hettinger County – 3

Kidder County - 6

LaMoure County - 1

McHenry County – 3

McIntosh County - 1

McKenzie County – 13

McLean County - 16

Mercer County - 15

Morton County – 45

Mountrail County – 5

Nelson County – 3

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County - 6

Pierce County - 4

Ramsey County – 17

Ransom County – 6

Renville County - 3

Richland County – 15

Rolette County – 13

Sargent County – 1

Sheridan County – 1

Sioux County - 4

Stark County – 16

Steele County - 1

Stutsman County – 13

Towner County - 6

Traill County - 7

Walsh County - 28

Ward County – 81

Wells County - 5

Williams County – 29

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

