Standing Rock Sioux Tribe issues mask mandate within reservation boundaries

By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith singed an executive order Tuesday requiring face mask to be worn within reservation boundaries.

The executive order states “it is the duty of the Standing Rock Tribe to protect the general public in an effort to limit exposure to the virus.”

All people over the age of five must wear a face mask within the boundaries of the Standing Rock Reservation.

As of Tuesday, Standing Rock Reservation has 62 positive cases and a total of nine deaths.

