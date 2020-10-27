Rescue Christmas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a tradition nearly as common as a Christmas tree and lights.

Salvation Army red kettles are normally on display all over town during the Christmas season, but because of the pandemic things are changing a bit this year.

Major Nelson De La Vergne is the Western North Dakota Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army and he joins us again this year to talk about their annual bell ringing campaign.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.