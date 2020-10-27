Advertisement

Minot Public Library looking for feedback from public

The Minot Public Library
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public Library has adopted many programs for safety during the coronavirus outbreak, but they wanted to ask the public how they’re doing so far.

A new survey available on the library website or in the lobby asks people to rate the library’s programs and comment for what else the library can do.

They’re running take-and-make classes, and other online events.

They’ll use this survey to help guide even more activities for the public in quarantine.

“A lot of people have expressed wanting to have more inclusivity in the community. Others have expressed wanting to have religious freedoms, which are things that maybe we didn’t think about when we were developing this so those kind of stand out,” said Janet Anderson, Library Director.

They hope to receive five hundred responses, and they’re already halfway there.

The library is also offering a bag of candy to any kids that visit this week in honor of Halloween.

You can find the survey here.

