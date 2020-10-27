Minot dealership raises more than $10K for Trinity’s Cancer Exercise Rehab

MINOT, N.D. – The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the Minot community from raising more than $10,000 this past weekend for those recovering from cancer.

Ryan Chevrolet hosted their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday, but rather than hold an in-person event they hosted a drive-through breakfast. Despite the change in format, the event raised more than $4,600. Ryan Chevrolet matched it dollar-for-dollar, putting the total to more than $10,600.

The money will go to Trinity Health’s Cancer Exercise Rehab Patient Program. It gives those who have finished cancer treatment the chance to rebuild their strength and balance through physical therapy.

“Through cancer treatment you can have issues with fatigue, balance, strength. So matching them with a trainer helps get their bodies back in shape. But more importantly it helps them emotionally, mentally, physically, spiritually as well,” said Al Evon, Trinity Health Foundation Director.

Evon thanked Ryan Chevrolet for their support.

The dealership added they hope they can return to an in-person event next year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.