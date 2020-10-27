Advertisement

Meet the candidates: District 40 House race

In the District 40 House race, Incumbents Randy Schobinger and Matthew Ruby are being challenged by Democratic candidates Robert Kibler and Kalyn Dewitt.
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Your News Leader is featuring the four candidates running in the District 40 House race, two Republican incumbents, and two Democratic challengers.

Our first incumbent Rep. Randy Schobinger, R-Minot, was elected to the House in 2016.

He also served in the State Senate for District 3 from 1994-2006.

During his session in the House, Schobinger helped secure money for flood control in District 40 as well as help Minot maintain its hub city status.

If reelected he said he wants to continue progress on the projects and make sure they are not derailed.

“When we look forward to the next session, those are a lot of the same things that need to happen. We have the team in place that will help to make things happen for the Minot area,” said Schobinger.

Next we have one of the Democratic challengers, Robert Kibler.

He teaches English at Minot State University where he also chairs the Division of Humanities.

Kibler also served as chairman of the board of the Mid-Dakota chapter of the Red Cross, the Burlington Planning Commission, and the Eureka Township Board.

He said he is running to bring an alternative voice to the state capitol.

Some issues he is passionate about looking into are making sure the needs of each township are addressed, creating jobs and investing into education.

“We need to find some of the obvious approaches to growing capital and investing in Minot and District 40, and I suggested that this is an optimal place to be seeking federal grants,” said Kibler.

Moving on to the second republican incumbent candidate Rep. Matthew Ruby, R-Minot.

He was elected to the House in 2016.

He also serves as a Staff Sergeant in the National Guard.

Ruby said he is proud of the work he has done to bring flood control to Minot.

He  also worked to maintain  hunting laws in North Dakota including the constitutional carry legislature and House Bill 1209, which allows dogs to recover large dead animals like deer and antelope.

If reelected he said he will continue to watch the budget closely and continue to advocate for the rights of hunters and property owners.

“Hunting rights is a big part of it, but I’m also a firm believer in property rights. So that’s going to be kind of a challenge to strike that balance, and it seems like we are getting farther apart, but I’m hoping we can do something there,” said Ruby.

Kalyn Dewitt is the other Democratic challenger on the ticket.

Dewitt graduated from Minot State University with a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and now makes and sells her own art.

She caucused in the 2016 election and this year, but said she wanted to do even more to make a change after attending the virtual democratic convention earlier this year.

Dewitt said the issues she is most concerned with are a fiscally-responsible budget and healthcare.

“It’s really being highlighted now with COVID. I think we are starting to really see the effects of people not having that health insurance and it needs to be addressed,” said Dewitt.

District 40 Sen. Karen Krebsbach, R-Minot, will run unopposed.

She has been serving in the State Senate since 1989.

