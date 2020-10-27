Mask Mandates in Grand Forks, Devils Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The cities of Grand Forks and Devils Lake have imposed mask mandates.

In Grand Forks, all 7 city leaders voted unanimously in favor of the mandate tonight.

It’s effective immediately, pending the signature of Mayor Brandon Bochenski. He’s expected to sign tomorrow.

The mandate in Devils Lake takes effect Thursday at 8 A.M.

They’re similar to the mandates in Fargo and Minot in that they have no penalties attached.

