Advertisement

Mask Mandates in Grand Forks, Devils Lake

Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The cities of Grand Forks and Devils Lake have imposed mask mandates.

In Grand Forks, all 7 city leaders voted unanimously in favor of the mandate tonight.

It’s effective immediately, pending the signature of Mayor Brandon Bochenski. He’s expected to sign tomorrow.

The mandate in Devils Lake takes effect Thursday at 8 A.M.

They’re similar to the mandates in Fargo and Minot in that they have no penalties attached.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

National Guard soldier send off ceremony goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.

VOD Recording

Early voting begins in Ward County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-26-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Lincoln residents plan for Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

VOD Recording

Contesting elections: facts vs. fiction

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

COVID-19 vaccine expected to go to frontline workers first once it’s available

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Birx visits ND

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Minot dealership raises more than $10K for Trinity’s Cancer Exercise Rehab

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the Minot community from raising more than $10,000 this past weekend for those recovering from cancer.

News

Bismarck man creates COVID-19 memorial for late mother and hundreds of North Dakotans who died with the virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
A Bismarck man created a project to remember his mother and the hundreds more who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

News

Adults Adopting Special Kids works to find children homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
November is National Adoption Month, and the Adults Adopting Special Kids or AASK foster care adoption program is encouraging adoption not only for younger children but for older kids as well.