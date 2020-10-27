Man arrested for pointing gun at Bismarck bar security

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 20-year-old Bismarck man accused of pointing a gun at people at a Bismarck bar was arrested early Sunday morning.

According to Bismarck police, DShawn Johnson was pointing a revolver at people in the parking lot of the bar.

When police arrived, they followed the car Johnson had gotten into. Police say when they tried to pull the car over, Johnson jumped out of the vehicle and began running.

When officers detained Johnson, he told them he was from Detroit and was afraid of the police.

No gun was found on Johnson or on the route he had run.

Witnesses told police they saw Johnson throw the gun into the parking lot and another man pick it up.

Police were able to locate the man, Timothy Foote, and two hand guns in his vehicle.

Johnson is charged with terrorizing. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Foote is charged with false information to law enforcement. A summons has been issued for him.

