Lefse facemasks sell like hotcakes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Fargo store has found a way to have a little fun with mask wearing, while celebrating Scandinavian culture.

Stabo Scandinavian Imports worked with a T-shirt printer in Fargo to make lefse masks.

One dollar from the sale of each mask will go toward the Sons of Norway to help them keep making the delicious dish.

“We just think we’re going to embrace this. Everybody’s wearing masks. It’s important to wear a mask and let’s have some fun with it, and just enjoy it,” said Susan Rusch, owner.

While the lefse masks are sold out right now, owner Susan Rusch says they should be back on the shelves soon.

If you’d like to order one, go to https://www.stabo-imports.com/ or call (701) 282-0421

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.