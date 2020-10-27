Advertisement

Lefse facemasks sell like hotcakes

Lefse Masks
Lefse Masks(Stabo Scandinavian Imports)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Fargo store has found a way to have a little fun with mask wearing, while celebrating Scandinavian culture.

Stabo Scandinavian Imports worked with a T-shirt printer in Fargo to make lefse masks.

One dollar from the sale of each mask will go toward the Sons of Norway to help them keep making the delicious dish.

“We just think we’re going to embrace this. Everybody’s wearing masks. It’s important to wear a mask and let’s have some fun with it, and just enjoy it,” said Susan Rusch, owner.

While the lefse masks are sold out right now, owner Susan Rusch says they should be back on the shelves soon.

If you’d like to order one, go to https://www.stabo-imports.com/ or call (701) 282-0421

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe issues mask mandate within reservation boundaries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman, Mike Faith, singed an executive order Tuesday requiring face mask to be worn within reservation boundaries.

News

Football Forfeit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
For the second week in a row, COVID-19 has forced a team to forfeit a playoff football game.

News

Could the ND Legislature change in 2020?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
It’s no secret that North Dakota’s legislature is predominantly Republican, and has been for many years. However, it wasn’t always that way.

News

Woes of a Road Game for the Lions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
Helmet, shoulder pads, cleats; just a few of the required elements to play football, but what happens when the weather conditions help make that gear go away?

Latest News

News

Sweet Briar School students receive toy trucks from Hess Corporation to learn STEM

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students at Sweet Briar School in Mandan received toy truck donations from the Hess Corporation in North Dakota.

News

Bismarck Public Schools update hybrid model of instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public Schools administrators said starting Nov. 2, middle schools will make changes to the hybrid model so students can log into live classes any time during their days at home.

News

Centennial Elementary staff wear gray for superhero day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
This is Red Ribbon week. It is a week focused on drug prevention and taking a visible stance against drugs.

News

Superhero day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Centennial elementary staff wear gray for superhero day

News

Rescue Christmas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Salvation Army red kettles are normally on display all over town during the Christmas season, but because of the pandemic things are changing a bit this year.

News

Loaded Hash Brown Soup

Updated: 5 hours ago
This morning we’re make loaded hash brown soup and Chris Warner from Touchmark on West Century joins us to walk us through it.