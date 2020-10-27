Football Forfeit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the second week in a row, COVID-19 has forced a team to forfeit a playoff football game.

This week, Oakes will forfeit to Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich in Class-A.

The Cardinals are the defending state champion and they move onto the semi-finals where they face the winner of the Bishop Ryan at Shiloh Christian contest.

In the opening round it was St. John in the 9-Man division that had to forfeit. The Woodchucks were unable to play LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

