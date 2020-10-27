Advertisement

Final AAA & AA Fb Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots and St. Mary’s Saints will take the number one ranking into the upcoming Class-AAA and Class-AA Football Playoffs.         

Both Bismarck teams are undefeated and both have been ranked number one all season long.         

It’s the final polls of the season conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.   

AAA Football Poll                          RECORD PTS LW 

1. Bismarck Century (12)    7-0 72 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3)  7-0 62 2nd

3. Bismarck High            6-1 44 3rd

4. Fargo Davies             6-1 31 4th

5. West Fargo                   5-2 13 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:      Mandan (4-3) and Fargo Shanley (4-3)

DOUBLE “A” POLL                           RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (15)  8-0 75 1st

2. Beulah                     6-2 50 3rd

3. Hillsboro-Central Valley  7-2 47 2nd

4. Kindred                   5-1 37 4th

5. Central Cass              4-4  9 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Valley City (3-4)

