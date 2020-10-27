Advertisement

Could the ND Legislature change in 2020?

By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret that North Dakota’s legislature is predominantly Republican, and has been for many years. However, it wasn’t always that way.

As it stands now, 84 percent of the North Dakota state legislature is occupied by Republicans. Republican legislators say that majority is likely to remain, while Democrats say winning even a few more seats in November would allow for more representation and a balance of voice.

Representative Corey Mock (D-Grand Forks) said when he attended his first legislative session nearly 12 years ago, the House of Representatives was a different place.

In the 2009 session, the Senate had 26 Republicans and 21 Democrats, the House had 58 Republicans to 36 Democrats.

“It required a lot of the big decisions that were coming through the legislature that year to include both parties throughout the process, because most things could not pass without bipartisan support,” said Mock.

Mock said that makes a big difference.

“That was arguably the most interactive and engaged session that I’ve had for the minority as a whole,” said Mock.

Fast forward to present day, 81 of the 94 House seats are occupied by Republicans, and as well as 38 of the 47 Senate seats.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, says voter turnout plays a large role in any year.

“Four years ago, we picked up in the Senate, six seats. We did not anticipate that. It was all because of a voter turnout that we don’t understand,” said Wardner.

Wardner said this can also lead to some uncertainty.

“I do think that the majority party, the Republicans will still be in charge and in control when we go after the election, however, I do believe there could be some changes where the Democrats pick up some seats. We never know because of voter turnout,” said Wardner.

In the event Democrats pick up more seats, Mock said it would be a positive thing for the state.

“At the end of the day, good policy making is done when it includes all perspectives, both parties,  so that everyone is sharing at least a little bit in the success,” said Mock.

Wardner said regardless of party identification, all legislators want similar things.

“We are all North Dakotans. We’re not as polarized in North Dakota as they are in some parts of the country. Therefore, everyone wants to do what is best for the people of this state,” said Wardner.

Both Wardner and Mock said national party identification also plays into how people vote, but hope that voters are able to evaluate local efforts when casting their ballot.

Legislators from both parties say a main topic on their minds heading into the 2021 session is what life will look like in North Dakota after the pandemic.

