Centennial elementary staff wear gray for superhero day

BISMARCK, N.D. - This is Red Ribbon week. It is a week focused on drug prevention and taking a visible stance against drugs.

In Bismarck Public Schools, that means a different dress up day each day.

Tuesday is Superhero Day. And while lots of kids and staff dressed up as Superman and Batman, staff at one school chose a different superhero.

Staff at Centennial wore gray to support Beth Anderson. Anderson is a former teacher at Centennial and currently teaches second grade at Miller Elementary. She’s been out all school year, fighting a brain tumor.

Staff at Centennial say Anderson is the greatest superhero they know, and they wanted to honor her Tuesday.

Photos courtesy of Heather Bullinger.

