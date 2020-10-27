Advertisement

Centennial Elementary staff wear gray for superhero day

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - This is Red Ribbon week. It is a week focused on drug prevention and taking a visible stance against drugs.

In Bismarck Public Schools, that means a different dress up day each day.

Tuesday is Superhero Day. And while lots of kids and staff dressed up as Superman and Batman, staff at one school chose a different superhero.

Staff at Centennial wore gray to support Beth Anderson. Anderson is a former teacher at Centennial and currently teaches second grade at Miller Elementary. She’s been out all school year, fighting a brain tumor.

Staff at Centennial say Anderson is the greatest superhero they know, and they wanted to honor her Tuesday.

Photos courtesy of Heather Bullinger.

