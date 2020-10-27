Advertisement

Bismarck Public Schools update hybrid model of instruction

By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools administrators said starting Nov. 2, middle schools will make changes to the hybrid model so students can log into live classes any time during their days at home.

There will also be more in-person tutoring available with c-days, those days when student don’t typically attend school.

“I will say this. This may not be what I want because I want kids face-to-face, but it’s a great alternative to making some improvements in the time being,” said BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

Hornbacher said administrators in the secondary level can require in-person attendance for any student who is in need of academic assistance.

