Bismarck man creates COVID-19 memorial for late mother and hundreds of North Dakotans who died with the virus

COVID-19 memorial
COVID-19 memorial(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man created a project to remember his mother and the hundreds more who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

It’s been almost one month since Carl Young last saw his mom.

“The last time she was coherent enough to understand me, I told her...I said, ‘I was incredibly proud to be her son,’” said Young.

On Oct. 4, Catherine passed away from complications due to coronavirus. Young used one word to describe her.

“Compassionate. She spent her life taking care of other people,” said Young.

Young and his friend spent Monday afternoon putting North Dakota state flags on the capitol grounds. One flag represents two North Dakotans lost due to the virus.

“You know like a personal connection to someone who lost their mother it just, it just tears me apart,” said Carl’s friend, Krisanna Peterson.

He said he planned to take the temporary memorial to Fargo on Nov. 2.

“The pictures won’t do justice. You have to see it, especially if the wind is blowing just a little bit,” said Young.

Young said it’s about measuring the importance of family and remembering those without a voice.

He said this isn’t a political statement, he just wants to honor those we lost. Young said they’re already preparing to buy more flags.

For more information, visit www.covidmemorialproject.com

