Trial rescheduled to May 2021 for accused murder suspects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A trial for two suspects accused of conspiring to kill a Bismarck man has been rescheduled for next year.

Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard were expecting to appear before a jury in December.

According to court documents, a schedule change was filed on Oct. 22 to move the jury trial to May 2021.

The two are accused of killing Chad Entzel in his home in January.

The 10 day trial is scheduled to being May 17.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.