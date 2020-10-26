Suspect says he shot man for making fun of him

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge set bond Monday for a man accused of murdering 47-year-old Robert Becker at the Misty Waters gas station.

Twenty-eight-year-old Diego Ashton is being held on a $1 million bond for murder.

According to the affidavit, Ashton showed up at the Bismarck Police Department Friday night admitting to police he had shot and killed Becker.

Ashton told Burleigh County deputies him and Becker were friends, and that Becker would give him a hard time for having mental health issues.

Friday night, Ashton and Becker went for a drive and stopped at the gas station. According to deputies, Ashton got out of the car to use the restroom when he shot Becker.

Ashton told deputies he then pulled Becker out of the car and left him at the gas station.

Deputies found 10 spent shell casings at the scene.

