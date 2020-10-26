Sanford planning to merge with Intermountain Healthcare

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, Sanford Health announced their intent to merge with a Utah-based healthcare organization.

A press release says the organizations will enter into a merger agreement with an expecting close in the summer of 2021 pending federal and state approval.

“By coming together with Intermountain Healthcare, we will improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve and strengthen out impact in healthcare delivery and value,” said Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health.

Both Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare will continue to operate under their current names.

Combined the organizations will employ more than 89,000 people and operate 70 hospitals.

The organization will have headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, and corporate offices in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Mark Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare will be president and CEO of the combined organization. Kelby Krabbenhoft will serve as the president emeritus

