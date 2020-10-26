Advertisement

Minot City Council to discuss potential settlement with fired city manager

Tom Barry
Tom Barry(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A potential settlement with Minot’s former City Manager is in the works.

The City Council will meet Monday at 3 p.m. in a special meeting to discuss a proposed settlement.

The proposal calls for the city to pay Tom Barry $140,510.55, along with up to $5,000 in legal fees.

Per the agreement, Barry and the city would release each other of any claims.

The council voted April 20 to fire Barry amid accusations of a hostile work environment.

City Finance Director David Lakefield has served as Interim City Manager since then, and the city has named three finalists to fill the position, who will interview for the job the first week of November.

