Minot Broadway corridor study

(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot engineers are trying a different kind of public input for the upcoming Broadway Corridor Study.

The city of Minot is looking for your help to see what needs to be fixed on Broadway.

A website is available where residents can mark issues and leave comments about what they want to see happen on Broadway. As the city gets ready to work on the corridor in the next couple years, they’ll be able to reference these comments and plan around people’s concerns.

“We assemble all of those comments, just like we would in a public input meeting, and then we’re able to include that in our planning studies that we can understand what the public’s concerns are and that helps us plan a better corridor,” said Lance Meyer, Minot city engineer.

Dozens of comments have already been submitted, and you can find it at: www.movingbroadway.com

