Lincoln residents plan for Halloween

Lincoln Halloween
Lincoln Halloween(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has changed the way many people hold events and celebrate holidays. With Halloween around the corner, Lincoln’s residents tell us what they are planning to do.

It’s spooky season here in Lincoln.

The Moore family says the pandemic has changed many aspects of their daily life. But, they’re not letting it get in the way of their Halloween fun. Nichole Moore and her daughters are getting ready for their fall favorite.

“I like knocking on doors and getting candy,” said Lincoln trick-or-treater Zoe Moore.

Zoe and her sister Ava picked out their costumes and are ready to hit the streets for their treats.

“Candy,” said Ava.

Their mom Nichole says the pandemic has put a damper on a lot.

“Dance had gotten canceled. They weren’t able to go to a concert that they had gotten tickets for. And, school,” Nichole said.

But, she says they’re not going to let COVID ruin any of the fun.

“It just needs to be like every other year for our children because it needs to be more about the kids-- not about the adults right now. We need to make it fun for them and just let them be kids,” Nichole said.

However, some neighbors say they plan to leave candy outside in separate baggies as a health precaution.

“I have made candy gloves for all the kids, rather than them coming up and putting their hands or handing them a few pieces here and there. It’s already put together. There’s no chance, I believe, of contamination. I plan on wearing gloves when I do give them out-- dressed as a witch-y-poo. I could give each kid the glove,” said Lincoln resident Wendy Boegele.

Others say they plan on celebrating at home.

But, here at the Moore’s they plan to exchange tricks for treats as usual. 

The Centers for Disease Control recommends avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters and handing out goodies outdoors, which the Moore family says they plan on doing.

For more recommendations, you can visit the CDC’s website.

