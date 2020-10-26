Advertisement

KFC brings back chicken-scented firelogs for the holidays

Warm, cozy and delicious
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.(Source: KFC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – Who needs chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you’ve got the colonel’s 11 herbs and spices?

For the third year in a row, a KFC limited-edition firelog is available for the holidays.

If the past is any indication, they won’t last long. The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.

KFC bills them as “hearth warming & hunger inducing.”

The savory firelogs will be sold at select Walmarts and on Walmart.com.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

