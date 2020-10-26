EHD outbreak in southwest North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Game & Fish Department is offering refunds for whitetail deer tags in the southwest corner of the state.

More than a hundred reports of dead deer reported in the southwest corner with epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) has prompted Game and Fish to offer refunds for some areas.

The virus has an outbreak about once a decade when there is a population spike for whitetail deer. The meat of an infected deer is safe to consume according to Game and Fish.

“Deer mortality was fairly high. That doesn’t mean deer mortality was high across the entire landscape. It just means that that mortality can be high within certain localized areas,” said Jeb Williams, Wildlife Division Chief.

You have to apply for the refund by mail before Nov. 5.

The units affected are: 3D1, 3D2, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.