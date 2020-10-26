Early voting begins in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. – Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 26 in Minot.

This year will be different for a few reasons including COVID-19.

Voters in the Magic City still said they are happy to cast their ballots any way they can this year.

“It’s a windy day, and I am proud to be an American,” said Ward County resident Luella Nermyr.

Election officials in Ward County said on average roughly 5,000 residents participate in early voting during elections, but that number could be slightly higher despite the pandemic.

“We have two extra days this year, so I’m guessing we’ll probably have more around six or seven. I’ll be interested to see what actually turns up because we have a lot more absentee,” said Ward County Auditor Marisa Haman.

Residents in college or in the Air Force should also remember they need a North Dakota ID or license to vote.

If your address is not current on your North Dakota ID, remember to bring supporting documents.

“You can supplement that with a bank statement or a utility bill or something like that that shows your current address and that you have been there for 30 days,” said Haman.

Tribal ID and long term care certificates are also accepted as valid forms of ID.

Early voting will be held inside the meeting rooms on the first floor of the Ward County Administration Building.

Poll workers will work to follow safety protocols and encourage the public to wear masks.

The polls will open from 10 a.m. to 6p.m. at the Ward County Administration building through next Monday, Nov. 2.

