Advertisement

Current Road Conditions

Slippery Road (generic)
Slippery Road (generic)(AP)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Select State to View Road Conditions

North Dakota

South Dakota

Montana

Minnesota

Latest News

VOD Recording

Weather Thursday 9/3/2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-5-2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Personalized Scrapbook

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
North Dakota Today

Weather

Bottineau residents clean up after Sunday’s storm damage

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Faith Hatton
Some tense moments Sunday night in Bottineau County.

Latest News

Weather

100 degrees in Siberia: UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.N. weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia.

Weather

Buildings damaged following Ashley tornado

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Robb Vedvick
Sheriff Laurie Spitzer says repairs are underway in McIntosh County Monday after a tornado touched down near Ashley Sunday night.

Weather

Strong winds rip roof off clinic in Bowman

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By Jody Kerzman
No one was injured.

Weather

Summertime Weather

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
As we turn the calendar from May to June we can also expect more active and intense weather systems.

Weather

Severe storm hits McCone County

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Hundreds of Montanans in McCone County will likely be without power for the next 2-3 days after a severe wind storm took down more than 100 electricity poles last night.

Weather

'Red Flag Warning' issued for southwest, south central ND

Updated: Apr. 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning across much of southwest and south central North Dakota through Monday evening due to critical fire weather conditions.