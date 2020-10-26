Weather
Sports
Promotions
Livestream
COVID-19 Updates
AG Expo
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Economy
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Military
Technology
Livestream
Weather
SkyTracker Radar
Weather Graphics
Live SkyWatch Cameras
Road Conditions
SkySpy Photos
Weathercall
Weather App
Sports
Scoreboard
Video
Community Calendar
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Ways To Watch
Job Opportunities
Programming
Purchase News Video
Schedule a Tour
Advertising
Promotions
Election Results
MeTV
Live Events
Coronavirus
SkySpy
Open For Business
MomsEveryday
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Dan's Garden
Health Talk
KMOT Ag Expo
Off The Beaten Path
Mr. Food
Advertisement
Current Road Conditions
Slippery Road (generic)
(AP)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Select State to View Road Conditions
North Dakota
South Dakota
Montana
Minnesota
Latest News
VOD Recording
Weather Thursday 9/3/2020
Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
North Dakota Today
VOD Recording
Evening weather 8-5-2020
Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Evening Report at Six
VOD Recording
Personalized Scrapbook
Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
North Dakota Today
Weather
Bottineau residents clean up after Sunday’s storm damage
Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By
Faith Hatton
Some tense moments Sunday night in Bottineau County.
Latest News
Weather
100 degrees in Siberia: UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat
Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By
Associated Press
The U.N. weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia.
Weather
Buildings damaged following Ashley tornado
Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By
Robb Vedvick
Sheriff Laurie Spitzer says repairs are underway in McIntosh County Monday after a tornado touched down near Ashley Sunday night.
Weather
Strong winds rip roof off clinic in Bowman
Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By
Jody Kerzman
No one was injured.
Weather
Summertime Weather
Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
As we turn the calendar from May to June we can also expect more active and intense weather systems.
Weather
Severe storm hits McCone County
Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By
Aleisa Tanner
Hundreds of Montanans in McCone County will likely be without power for the next 2-3 days after a severe wind storm took down more than 100 electricity poles last night.
Weather
'Red Flag Warning' issued for southwest, south central ND
Updated: Apr. 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning across much of southwest and south central North Dakota through Monday evening due to critical fire weather conditions.