Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine expected to go to frontline workers first once it’s available

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” seeks to produce 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by January.

And with vaccine trials continuing, North Dakota is making plans for distribution once a vaccine is ready.

North Dakota Department of Health’s Vaccine Planning and Vaccine Ethics Committees are in the process of making some difficult choices.

One of the biggest questions, however, is who will receive the vaccine first?

Healthcare workers on the frontlines could be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine.

Burleigh County Public Health Director Renae Moch read a letter from a frontline worker in front of the Bismarck City Commission detailing just how exhausting the pandemic has been on them.

“We’ve been fighting for months with no relief, exhausting resources we didn’t know we had, being pushed to our limits mentally and physically to care for some of the sickest patients I’ve ever seen,” said the frontline worker in the letter.

During a Vaccine Ethics Committee meeting, Dr. Stephen Pickard said individuals working in healthcare could have higher vaccine priority because they have a higher likelihood of contracting the virus dealing with it on a daily basis.

“We’re already seeing healthcare workers drop out of the hospitals because they’ve been exposed and are quarantined or they’re sick. We’re also seeing staff quit because they’re under such tremendous psychological stress and fatigue. This is becoming a crisis,” said Pickard.

Pickard said large hospitals are expected to receive vaccines first.

“They have the bulk of infected patients at this point...the four major cities with the referral hospitals. So, is it acceptable for them to get a vaccine first?” asked Pickard to the committee.

He said as of last week, about 200 sites in the state have confirmed their interest in receiving and distributing vaccines.

Pickard said the vaccine could be ready for certain groups by December.

But he added that this timeline has been pushed back before, so he’s bracing for the possibility of additional pushback again.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Birx visits ND; state and local gov’t disagree on where mask mandate should come from

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx came to North Dakota to discuss those numbers.

News

Contesting elections: facts vs. fiction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
As the election season rolls on, there has been some talk of contested elections, but what does it actually mean to contest the results of an election?

News

Early voting begins in Ward County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 26 in Minot.

News

Suspect says he shot man for making fun of him

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Twenty-eight-year-old Diego Ashton is being held on a $1 million bond for murder.

Latest News

News

Trial rescheduled to May 2021 for accused murder suspects

Updated: 2 hours ago
A trial for two suspects accused of conspiring to kill a Bismarck man has been rescheduled for next year.

News

Bismarck man sentenced to five years for GSI conviction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Burleigh County judge sentenced a 63-year-old man Monday for sexually assaulting a mother and her 9-year-old daughter.

News

The Future of Connected Devices

Updated: 3 hours ago
The numbers of devices we own and use every day are already staggering and they’re only going to increase in the next decade.

News

No-sew Tote Bag

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a no-sew tote utilizing a T-shirt.

News

Mindful Listening

Updated: 3 hours ago
Communication is a two-way street and it seems like many of us forget the listening part of the equation and it’s not just listening that’s important.

News

UPDATE: Minot City Council narrowly passes settlement with fired city manager

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A potential settlement with Minot’s former City Manager is in the works.