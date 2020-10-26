COVID-19 vaccine expected to go to frontline workers first once it’s available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” seeks to produce 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by January.

And with vaccine trials continuing, North Dakota is making plans for distribution once a vaccine is ready.

North Dakota Department of Health’s Vaccine Planning and Vaccine Ethics Committees are in the process of making some difficult choices.

One of the biggest questions, however, is who will receive the vaccine first?

Healthcare workers on the frontlines could be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine.

Burleigh County Public Health Director Renae Moch read a letter from a frontline worker in front of the Bismarck City Commission detailing just how exhausting the pandemic has been on them.

“We’ve been fighting for months with no relief, exhausting resources we didn’t know we had, being pushed to our limits mentally and physically to care for some of the sickest patients I’ve ever seen,” said the frontline worker in the letter.

During a Vaccine Ethics Committee meeting, Dr. Stephen Pickard said individuals working in healthcare could have higher vaccine priority because they have a higher likelihood of contracting the virus dealing with it on a daily basis.

“We’re already seeing healthcare workers drop out of the hospitals because they’ve been exposed and are quarantined or they’re sick. We’re also seeing staff quit because they’re under such tremendous psychological stress and fatigue. This is becoming a crisis,” said Pickard.

Pickard said large hospitals are expected to receive vaccines first.

“They have the bulk of infected patients at this point...the four major cities with the referral hospitals. So, is it acceptable for them to get a vaccine first?” asked Pickard to the committee.

He said as of last week, about 200 sites in the state have confirmed their interest in receiving and distributing vaccines.

Pickard said the vaccine could be ready for certain groups by December.

But he added that this timeline has been pushed back before, so he’s bracing for the possibility of additional pushback again.

