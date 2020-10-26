Contesting elections: facts vs. fiction

MINOT, N.D. – As the election season rolls on, there has been some talk of contested elections, but what does it actually mean to contest the results of an election?

Late in September, President Donald Trump made a comment about the legitimacy of the election results that sparked some controversy about contesting the election.

“Well, we are going to have to see what happens,” said Trump. “Get rid of the ballots and you have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer frankly, there will be a continuation."

Contest by definition means to engage in competition or to challenge something. In terms of the presidential election, the losing candidate can challenge the results of the election.

Dr. Jynette Larshus, a professor at Minot State University, said the candidate would challenge the results of specific states, not the entire country.

“State laws control how recounts are done and things like that. So, they would have to challenge it at a state level and then depending on what gets decided it moves up to the court systems,” said Larshus.

There is a certain time frame in which the candidates can contest the election with what’s known as the “Safe Harbor Deadline.”

Once a state declares that they have closed their ballots and have the results, that’s when a candidate can challenge.

However, the way those ballots are counted can be challenged as well.

“They can challenge other things like for example, excluding certain ballots for whatever reason,” said Larshus.

However an election is contested, there are legitimate procedures and rules written in the constitution and federal law that ensure a proper resolution

In U.S. history there have been four elections that have been contested. The most recent being in 2000 when George W. Bush won the challenge against Al Gore.

