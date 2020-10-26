Advertisement

Catching up with Ward County voters on first day of early voting

Ward County voting
Ward County voting(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Early voting began Monday morning in Ward County.

Many residents said the process was quick and easy.

Each had a their own reason for voting early

“Beating the crowd hopefully,” said first-time early voter Shelly Leifson.

“I wanted to put the ballot in the machine itself,” said Ward County resident Brock Witikko.

“Every time I come in on election day, I am here for at least two hours, and I didn’t feel like dealing with that with COVID,” said long-time voter Sinie Beck.

Residents also said the election staff did a good job of social distancing tables and encouraging masks.

The early voting poll is on the first floor of the Ward County Administration Building.

More than 800 voters took to the polls to cast their ballots in person.

Election officials in Ward County said on average roughly 5,000 residents participate in early voting during elections, but that number could be slightly higher despite that pandemic.

“We have two extra days this year so I’m guessing we’ll probably have more around 6 or 7. I’ll be interested to see what actually turns up because we have a lot more absentee ballots this year,” said Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Marisa Haman.

Haman also said roughly they have 10,500 absentee ballots returned.

The polls will open at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through next Monday, Nov. 2.

