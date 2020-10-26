Bismarck man sentenced to five years for GSI conviction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge sentenced a 63-year-old man Monday for sexually assaulting a mother and her 9-year-old daughter.

Peter McKing pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, the second GSI charge was dismissed in May 2019.

McKing was sentenced to five years in prison with five years of probation, with credit to 356 days served.

According to the affidavit, the mother gave McKing a ride to his residence, where she and her three young kids were invited in. McKing and the mother were consuming alcohol to the point where the mother was unconscious.

Police say McKing sexually assaulted the 9-year-old and her mother.

The mother told officers she had no recollection of the incident, and did not give consent to McKing.

