Birx visits ND; state and local gov’t disagree on where mask mandate should come from

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Doug Burgum
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx came to North Dakota to discuss those numbers. She praised the state’s testing efforts, but there were few positives after that.

One of the main focuses was masks. Mandate or no mandate, Birx warned that with winter coming in, social distancing will become more difficult to do, and people should get into a better practice of wearing them.

Adding that Bismarck was amongst the worst cities she’s visited at wearing masks. And with recent hospital capacity concerns with continuously-increasing COVID cases, Birx said people need to get into the habit of mask-wearing.

“At this point, what seems okay is going to continue to deteriorate. And so, changing today, will improve cases two weeks from now,” Birx said.

When asked if it was her professional opinion was that mask mandates work, she said the physics behind masks working is clear, and the public utilizations of masks is clear.

Gov. Doug Burgum, however, showed no signs of issuing a statewide mandate.

