All jury trials continued until end of November

(KNOE)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In an order issued by the U.S. District Court of North Dakota, all jury trials scheduled to start between Oct. 27 and Nov. 30 are continued immediately.

The order, signed by Chief Judge Pete Welte is said to protect public heath and to reduce the size of public gatherings.

The order reads: “The court of its own motion finds that the time of the continuances implemented by this order will be excluded under the Speedy Trial Act.”

Chief Judge Welte also authorized the use of video and telephone conferencing for a variety of hearings. Including detention, initial, preliminary, waivers of indictment, arraignments, probation revocations, pretrial release revocations, misdemeanor pleas and sentencings.

The emergency conditions will remain into effect until Dec. 25, unless terminated earlier.

Click here to view the administrative order.

https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/10-22_COVID-19_Order.pdf

