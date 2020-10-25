Advertisement

Turtle Mountain tribe to host COVID-safe Halloween event

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is putting on a spooky event this Halloween that can be enjoyed from a safe distance.

The Drive Thru Tunnel of Terror is a free event that will be held on Oct. 30 in the parking lot behind the Tribal Headquarters building.

Organizers planned 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the “not so scary hours,” with 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. scheduled as “scare your mask off” time. Masks are required for everyone and participants must remain in their vehicles while going through the tunnel.

Participants are being asked to enter in the east parking lot to enter and exit the west parking lot.

A bag of treats will be handed out to those who reach the end of the tunnel.

COVID-19 Test Results