Sunday: 10.2% daily rate; 8,850 tests, 851 positive, 8 deaths

(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 10.2%* Sunday. There are 164 currently hospitalized (-2 change) with 28 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 8,850 tests, 851 were positive. There were 8 new deaths (456 total). 6,506 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 9.6%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,850 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

815,909 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

851 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

37,719 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.15% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,506 Total Active Cases

+196 Individuals from yesterday

641 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (534 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

30,757 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

164 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

-2 - Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (456 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 To simplify and clarify messaging around deaths, we will no longer be reporting underlying health conditions. For more information on the change, please view the October 23 news briefing beginning at 40:48. For more detailed information on deaths, please visit the NDDoH dashboard.

  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 60s from Mountrail County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Towner County.
  • Man in his 60s from Towner County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Towner County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 5
  • Benson County – 6
  • Bottineau County – 11
  • Bowman County – 7
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 113
  • Cass County – 179
  • Cavalier County - 3
  • Dickey County – 4
  • Divide County - 6
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Eddy County – 3
  • Emmons County - 1
  • Foster County – 8
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 106
  • Griggs County - 4
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • Kidder County - 1
  • LaMoure County - 6
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County – 4
  • McKenzie County – 8
  • McLean County - 19
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 40
  • Mountrail County – 6
  • Nelson County - 5
  • Oliver County – 3
  • Pembina County - 12
  • Pierce County - 17
  • Ramsey County – 14
  • Ransom County – 6
  • Renville County - 1
  • Richland County – 17
  • Rolette County – 6
  • Sargent County – 2
  • Sheridan County - 3
  • Sioux County – 7
  • Slope County - 2
  • Stark County – 14
  • Steele County - 5
  • Stutsman County – 18
  • Towner County – 4
  • Traill County - 11
  • Walsh County - 20
  • Ward County – 118
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 16

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

