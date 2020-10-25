State Cross Country Results

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Cross Country meets were held Saturday with Class A in Jamestown and Class B in Cooperstown. Below are the results for the teams and top 10 individuals.

Class A Boys' Individual Results Top 10

1. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck High, 15:28: 2. Jacob Knodle, West Fargo Sheyenne, 15:33; 3. Ben Anteau, Jamestown, 15:34; 4. Brady Yoder, Dickinson, 15:38; 5. Mason Kindel, Bismarck Century, 15:54; 6. Gavin Haut, Jamestown, 16:03; 7. Caleb Yokom, Fargo North, 16:11; 8. Hunter McHenry, Grand Forks Red River, 16:12; 9. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson, 16:12; 10. Juan Flores, Bismarck High, 16:16.

Class A Boys' Team Results

1. Bismarck Century (75); 2. Dickinson (89); 3. Grand Forks Red River (111); 4. Bismarck High (120); 5. Jamestown (130); 6. Williston (141); 7. West Fargo Sheyenne (152); 8. Bismarck Legacy (197); 9. Grand Forks Central (240); 10. Fargo North (244); 11. Shanley (336); 12. Devils Lake (345); 13. Fargo Davies (349); 14. West Fargo (353); 15. Minot (429); 16. Fargo South (450); 17. Valley City (519); 18. Mandan (561); 19. Watford City (576)

Class A Girls' Individual Results Top 10

1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown, 17:59; 2. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 18:38; 3. Onnica Stansbury, West Fargo Sheyenne, 18:52; 4. Eleni Lovgren, Williston, 18:58; 5. Hayley Ogle, Watford City, 19:00; 6. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 19:02; 7. Dru Zander, Williston, 19:04; 8. Trinity Jessen, Minot, 19:06; 9. Jilee Golus, Bismarck High, 19:18; 10. Jadyn Guidinger, Bismarck Legacy, 19:36.

Class A Girls' Team Results

1. Williston (75); 2. Bismarck High (78); 3. Watford City (144); 4. Fargo North (157); 5. West Fargo Sheyenne (170); 6. Fargo Davies (190); 7. West Fargo (237); 8. Grand Forks Central (241); 9. Jamestown (248); 10. Minot (250); 11. Bismarck Legacy (263); 12. Grand Forks Red River (284); 13. Shanley (293); 14. Bismarck Century (333); 15. Valley City (353); 16. Dickinson (414); 17. Devils Lake (421); 18. Mandan (443); 19. Fargo South (494)

Class B Boys' Individual Results Top 10

1. Brian Miller Bowman County 16:14.7

2. Noah Rolfe Stanley 16:15.9

3. Ian Busche Beulah-Hazen 16:34.7

4. Patrick Wrigley Shiloh Christian 16:39.5

5. Owen Duttenhefner Killdeer 16:56.8

6. Christian Brist Hillsboro / Central Valley 17:00.0

7. Caleb Sarsland Bowman County 17:05.2

8. Lane McCleary Enderlin 17:07.3

9. Jackson Anderson Hillsboro / Central Valley 17:09.8

10. Ethan Schaffer Kindred 17:10.8

Class B Boys' Team Results Top 10

1. Bowman County (56); 2. Hillsboro / Central Valley (101); 3. Griggs-Midkota (134); 4. Stanley (176); 5. Kindred (188); 6. Killdeer (225); 7. Grafton (238); 8. Beulah-Hazen (302); 9. May-Port CG (400); 10. Southern McLean (417)

Class B Girls' Individual Results Top 10

1. Peyton Gette Kindred 19:08.7

2. Norah Entzi Edgeley Kulm 19:11.3

3. Brooklyn Bartsch Rugby 19:28.3

4. Hannah Westin Shiloh Christian 19:33.4

5. Dreah Frolek Sargent 19:53.9

6. Olivia Frolek Sargent 19:59.8

7. Jensyn Zink Hillsboro/Central Valley 20:02.7

8. Ellen Gregoire Hatton-Northwood-Larim 20:05.4

9. Jenna Soine Hatton-Northwood-Larim 20:06.9

10. Brynn Hanson Des Lacs Burlington 20:15.7

Class B Girls' Team Results Top 10

1. Rugby (80); 2. Hillsboro/Central Valley (134); 3. Bowman County (155); 4. Kindred (224); 5. Grafton (235); 6. May-Port CG (287); 7. Sargent (300); 8. Killdeer (318); 9. Hatton-Northwood-Larim (343); 10. Carrington (354)

Below are coaches and Senior Athletes of the year for both classes.

2020 NDHSCA Class A Girls Cross Country Senior Athlete of the Year: Meghan Ford from Jamestown High School

2020 NDHSCA Class A Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year: Chase Gregory from Williston High School

2020 NDHSCA Class A Boys Cross Country Senior Athlete of the Year: Sean Korsmo from Bismarck High School

2020 NDHSCA Class A Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year: Brad Lies from Bismarck Century High School

2020 NDHSCA Class B Girls Cross Country Co-Senior Athletes of the Year: Ellen Gregoire from Hatton/Northwood/Larimore and Jensyn Zink from Hillsboro/Central Valley

2020 NDHSCA Class B Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year: Bill Jansen from Rugby High School

2020 NDHSCA Class B Boys Cross Country Senior Athlete of the Year:

Noah Rolfe from Stanley High School

2020 NDHSCA Class B Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year: Jonathan Jahner from Bowman County High School

