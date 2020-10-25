Stark County Courthouse closed to public, by appointment only
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Stark County Courthouse will be closed to the public effective immediately until further notice, according to the chairman of the Stark County Commission.
The decision was made to protect the health and safety of its employees, election workers and the public.
Services will still be provided by appointment, phone or email.
