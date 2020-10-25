Social media policy discussed in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.D. – At the last Burke County Commission meeting, a county employee presented a proposed social media policy to the commission.

This comes amid a recent controversy over the security camera monitors in the courthouse.

The concern came about after the sheriff’s office created a post on Facebook discussing the county’s decision to take away security monitors from the sheriff’s office.

The commissioners have not yet approved the social media policy and will revisit the issue at future meetings.

The camera monitors will remain in the sheriff’s office until further discussion.

