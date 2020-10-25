Advertisement

Sabor Latino Restaurant coming soon to Mandan

Sabor Latino Restaurant
Sabor Latino Restaurant(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re craving traditional Latin cuisine, you won’t have to wait much longer.

The city of Mandan is welcoming a new restaurant to the corner of Main Street and 3rd Avenue Northwest.

The owners of Sabor Latino are bringing a unique dining experience to those looking to relax and grab a drink. Owners hope to have it open by late November, according to the Made in Mandan Facebook page.

