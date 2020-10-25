Advertisement

Recent weather causes brief roadwork delays in Minot

By John Salling
Published: Oct. 25, 2020
MINOT, N.D. – After the weather takes a turn for the worse, road projects can see some delays.

According to Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer, some road projects saw delays in paving at projects like Eight Street Northwest because of the weather.

But, with temperatures in the 40s in next week’s forecast, they should get it done before winter.

“When we do these larger projects it takes all summer to get everything to the point to pave, so it’s not uncommon for us to be paving in October. It is uncommon to have a two week cold snap right kind of in the center of the month,” said Meyer.

Meyer said a few things will need to be finished next year, but the paving should be done.

