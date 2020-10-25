Advertisement

Man taken to hospital with head and neck stab wounds

(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a man was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds late Saturday night.

According to police, they were called to an apartment complex on the corner on East Boulevard Ave and 11th Street around 10:35 p.m.

Police say they found a man with stab wounds to his face and neck.

According to officers he was conscious and breathing.

Officers say they are unsure if the stab wounds were self-inflicted or a domestic altercation.

Bismarck police say they are interviewing a possible suspect.

