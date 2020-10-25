Advertisement

Love at First Bump: New ultrasound service gives expectant moms a sneak peek at baby

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For an expectant mom, waiting to see the baby you’ve been carrying for months can seem to take forever.

Now, there’s a way moms can get a sneak peek at their little bundle of joy.

Brittany Wuorie can’t wait to meet her baby boy.

“Ten months is a long time to wait, right?” says Wuorie.

Baby Brooks will be here on Dec. 9. Wuorie has already seen his face, thanks to a 4D ultrasound.

“Seeing his little face; he looks a lot like his sister,” says Wuorie. “He as the same button nose and the same lips and eyes. It was awesome to see. We got to see his hands. They cover his whole face! He’s going to have big hands.”

“I like to call it utero photography,” explains Jennifer Edwards, owner of Love at First Bump.

Edwards and her husband, Nathan, have made ultrasounds their business. They are the owners of Love at First Bump. They offer elective, non-medical 2D, 3D and 4D ultrasounds.

“We find the heartbeat and we can just watch baby. We can go in 3D and 4D and see facial features. We can see them yawning or sucking their thumb. Hiccups are always fun to watch,” Edwards explains.

All the photos and videos are shared on an app, giving moms like Wuorie a head start on photos for their baby books.

Edwards says they can hear baby’s heartbeat as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and find out the gender by 14 weeks. Because it’s not medical, their services are not covered by insurance, but they do offer several packages.

Learn more about Love at First Bump on their website, loveatfirstbump.com.

