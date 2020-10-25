Advertisement

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s annual Haunted Fort event postponed until next season

(Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s annual Haunted Fort has been postponed to next year due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

Typically, the park turns its Calvary Square into a haunted space for spooky activities for the month of October.

On average, the event brings out 8,000 people, but with COVID-19 still a concern, park officials decided to postpone the event until next year for the health and safety of the public and staff.

“We didn’t have enough time to make all the accommodations that we need to, to make this a safe event,” said Park Manager Dan Schelske.

Park staff said even though they will not be hosting their annual Haunted Fort event, they are planning for a bigger and better one next year.

COVID-19 Test Results