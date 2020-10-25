Executive order allows for additional time in processing absentee ballots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order granting county auditors the ability to begin processing absentee ballots beginning Oct. 29.

The order ensures that election workers will have adequate time to verify voter information and have timely results on Election Day. The order does not alter the process that must be compete, and local election boards are not allowed to count votes or generate vote totals until after the polls have been closed on election day.

Existing laws only allow local election boards to process absentee and mail ballots beginning the day before and the day of Election Day.

“This executive order will ensure counties are able to guarantee the highest level of election integrity while ensuring the timeliness of election results, critical to the democratic process,” said Burgum.

According to a press release, the Secretary of State reports more than 205,000 absentee and mail ballots for the 2020 general election have been sent out.

