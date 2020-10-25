Both voters and election workers are staying safe at the polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In person voting kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Burleigh County, but early voting looks quite different this year.

There’s social distancing between voting booths, mask wearing, and plexiglass between voters and poll workers. But what happens if a poll worker contracts COVID-19 and has to stop working?

“We do have people on standby that can assist with the early vote,” said Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White.

Erika said they began training their backup poll workers Wednesday night.

