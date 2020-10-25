Avoiding deer-vehicle collisions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives us some tips on how to avoid deer-vehicle collisions.

At this time of year, you tend to see more road-killed deer along roadways around the state.

“Forty percent of the deer-vehicle collisions in North Dakota occur between mid-October and late December," said Bill Jensen, North Dakota Game and Fish big game biologist.

There are certain times of day when deer are most active, and motorists need to be vigilant.

“Deer are most active at dawn and dusk. And I think it’s particularly problematic in the morning when the sun is almost rising directly out of the east,” Jensen said.

Certain types of habitat near roadways also attract deer.

“Deer generally like to travel along stream corridors where those cross highways or where there are tree rows coming up to the highway, particularly if there’s food on one side of the highway and shelter on the other, but watch the ditches on both sides and if you see one deer there’s probably more coming," Jensen said.

There’s also a lot of activity on the landscape at this time of year that get deer moving.

“Family groups are breaking up, deer are moving around for the breeding season, people are hunting, people are taking crops off fields," Jensen said.

If you do happen to see a deer standing on or near the roadway, keep calm.

“Your main concern should be to keep control of your vehicle. Don’t try and swerve, you’re more likely to lose control. Brake if you can, but sometimes hitting the deer is just kind of unavoidable and it’s going to happen," Jensen said.

If an accident does happen, law enforcement does not have to be notified if only the vehicle is damaged. Yet, if the accident involves personal injury or other property damage, then it must be reported.

“And if you want to salvage the animal for the meat, then you’re going to need a salvage permit from either a warden or a police officer," said Jensen.

