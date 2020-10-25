Advertisement

Avoiding deer-vehicle collisions

By Mike Anderson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives us some tips on how to avoid deer-vehicle collisions.

At this time of year, you tend to see more road-killed deer along roadways around the state.

“Forty percent of the deer-vehicle collisions in North Dakota occur between mid-October and late December," said Bill Jensen, North Dakota Game and Fish big game biologist.

There are certain times of day when deer are most active, and motorists need to be vigilant.

“Deer are most active at dawn and dusk. And I think it’s particularly problematic in the morning when the sun is almost rising directly out of the east,” Jensen said.

Certain types of habitat near roadways also attract deer.

“Deer generally like to travel along stream corridors where those cross highways or where there are tree rows coming up to the highway, particularly if there’s food on one side of the highway and shelter on the other, but watch the ditches on both sides and if you see one deer there’s probably more coming," Jensen said.

There’s also a lot of activity on the landscape at this time of year that get deer moving.

“Family groups are breaking up, deer are moving around for the breeding season, people are hunting, people are taking crops off fields," Jensen said.

If you do happen to see a deer standing on or near the roadway, keep calm.

“Your main concern should be to keep control of your vehicle. Don’t try and swerve, you’re more likely to lose control. Brake if you can, but sometimes hitting the deer is just kind of unavoidable and it’s going to happen," Jensen said.

If an accident does happen, law enforcement does not have to be notified if only the vehicle is damaged. Yet, if the accident involves personal injury or other property damage, then it must be reported.

“And if you want to salvage the animal for the meat, then you’re going to need a salvage permit from either a warden or a police officer," said Jensen.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s annual Haunted Fort event postponed until next season

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s annual Haunted Fort has been postponed to next year due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

News

Turtle Mountain tribe to host COVID-safe Halloween event

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is putting on a spooky event this Halloween that can be enjoyed form a safe distance.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-24-2020

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Prairie Sea doctors using clear masks to help patients communicate

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

VOD Recording

Avoiding deer-vehicle collisions

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Lawmakers miss Friday deadline for stimulus aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Lawmakers missed the Friday deadline they set to agree on a new stimulus package.

News

Prairie Sea doctors using clear masks to help patients communicate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
While everyone is trying to do their part by wearing face masks to keep themselves and others healthy, the hard of hearing have had a difficult time living their lives as normal.

News

Sheriff’s Department looking for man responsible of setting cars on fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Bismarck Police Department are asking the public for assistance in finding the man responsible for setting multiple cars on fire in the county.

News

Arrest made in Burleigh County fatal shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting incident that happened Friday night in northwest Bismarck.

News

Saturday: 12.6% daily rate; 7,763 tests, 936 positive, 8 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results