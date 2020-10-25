Advertisement

Absentee voting doubles in Ward County from 2016 to 2020

Roughly 10,000 absentee ballots have been sent in so far and 1,400 requested.
Roughly 10,000 absentee ballots have been sent in so far and 1,400 requested.(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – This election residents in Ward County have cast more than double the absentee ballots so far, compared to 2016.

According to the Ward County auditor, roughly 10,000 absentee ballots have been sent in so far, and 1,400 requested.

In 2016, roughly 4,900 ballots were cast.

The last day to return absentee ballots is Nov. 2 by 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Both voters and election workers are staying safe at the polls

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
In person voting kicked off on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Burleigh County, but early voting looks quite different this year.

News

Recent weather causes brief roadwork delays in Minot

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
After the weather takes a turn for the worse, road projects can see some delays.

News

Social media policy discussed in Burke County

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
At the last Burke County Commission meeting, a county employee presented a proposed social media policy to the commission.

News

Love at First Bump: New ultrasound service gives expectant moms a sneak peek at baby

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
For an expectant mom, waiting to see the baby you’ve been carrying for months can seem to take forever.

Latest News

News

Sabor Latino Restaurant coming soon to Mandan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
If you’re craving traditional Latin cuisine, you won’t have to wait much longer.

News

Sunday: 10.2% daily rate; 8,850 tests, 851 positive, 8 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Man taken to hospital with head and neck stab wounds

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck Police say a man was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds late Saturday night.

News

Executive order allows for additional time in processing absentee ballots

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
On Saturday, Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order granting county auditors the ability to begin processing absentee ballots beginning Oct. 29.

News

Stark County Courthouse closed to public, by appointment only

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Stark County Courthouse will be closed to the public effective immediately until further notice, according to the chairman of the Stark County Commission.

News

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s annual Haunted Fort event postponed until next season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s annual Haunted Fort has been postponed to next year due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.