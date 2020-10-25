Absentee voting doubles in Ward County from 2016 to 2020

MINOT, N.D. – This election residents in Ward County have cast more than double the absentee ballots so far, compared to 2016.

According to the Ward County auditor, roughly 10,000 absentee ballots have been sent in so far, and 1,400 requested.

In 2016, roughly 4,900 ballots were cast.

The last day to return absentee ballots is Nov. 2 by 5 p.m.

