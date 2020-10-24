Advertisement

Sheriff’s Department looking for man responsible of setting cars on fire

(Bismarck Police Department)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Bismarck Police Department are asking the public for assistance in finding the man responsible for setting multiple cars on fire in the county.

The Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle fires are centralized between 71st Avenue NE and 43rd Ave NE from Highway 83 to the east.

Deputies have also taken reports of similar cases of Highway 1804.

Deputies say the cars are being set on fire on section lines and out of sight from the main roadways.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the consistency of the fires in the same location makes it likely they are connected.

The photo from the Bismarck Police Department is of a man they believe is connected to a stolen vehicle case.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle fires or the suspect is asked to call the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 222-6651.

