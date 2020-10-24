Advertisement

Saturday: 12.6% daily rate; 7,763 tests, 936 positive, 8 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 12.6%* Saturday. There are 166 currently hospitalized (-2 change) with 25 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 7,763 tests, 936 were positive. There were 8 new deaths (448 total). 6,310 active cases.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,763 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

807,053 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

936 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

36,874 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.64% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,310 Total Active Cases

-53 Individuals from yesterday

981 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (749 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

30,116 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

166 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

-2 - Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (448 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 To simplify and clarify messaging around deaths, we will no longer reporting underlying health conditions. For more information on the change, please view the October 23 news briefing beginning at 40:48. For more detailed information on deaths, please visit the NDDoH dashboard.

  • Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 70s from Pierce County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 4
  • Barnes County - 8
  • Benson County – 12
  • Billings County - 1
  • Bottineau County – 4
  • Bowman County – 3
  • Burleigh County - 164
  • Cass County – 121
  • Cavalier County - 2
  • Dickey County – 13
  • Dunn County - 2
  • Eddy County – 3
  • Foster County – 2
  • Grand Forks County – 142
  • Grant County - 4
  • Griggs County - 3
  • Hettinger County – 4
  • Kidder County - 3
  • LaMoure County - 3
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County – 5
  • McKenzie County – 8
  • McLean County - 21
  • Mercer County - 5
  • Morton County – 50
  • Mountrail County – 17
  • Nelson County - 4
  • Oliver County – 2
  • Pembina County - 6
  • Pierce County - 2
  • Ramsey County – 3
  • Ransom County – 6
  • Renville County - 1
  • Richland County – 18
  • Rolette County – 22
  • Sargent County – 3
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County – 7
  • Stark County – 19
  • Steele County - 2
  • Stutsman County – 30
  • Towner County – 2
  • Traill County - 4
  • Walsh County - 19
  • Ward County – 117
  • Wells County - 20
  • Williams County – 43

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New visitation rules

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
This doesn’t affect all long-term care facilities, basic care and assisted living facilities aren’t affected by these new federal rules and also aren’t being closed by any state government.

News

Halloween haunt in Sawyer supports local school, animal rescue

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Sawyer Booster Club with For Belle’s Sake have put together the Small Town Terror Haunted House in City Hall.

News

Meet the candidates: Burke County Commission District 3

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Burke County Commission District 3: Jarret Vanberkom, from Powers Lake, and Keith Kallberg, from Stanley.

News

Meet the candidates: District 4 House part 2

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Your News Leader is featuring the last two candidates from the District 4 House race: Clayton Fegley, R-Berthold, and Thomasina Mandan, D-candidate.

Latest News

News

Army Corps extends public comment period on the Dakota Access Pipeline

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Army Corps of Engineers has extended their public comment period on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

News

$221 million in unspent CARES Act dollars gets reallocated

Updated: 17 hours ago
North Dakota received $1.25 billion in CARES Act money at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, state agencies have turned back about $221 million.

News

Minot dealership adapts annual cancer fundraiser to drive-through

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Instead of a sit-down breakfast in the showroom, staff have a adapted a drive-through method to protect everyone’s health.

News

County by County, October 23, 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some halloween events, and a local COVID advisory are in Friday's County by County.

News

Hay bale contest brings joy to Rolla community amid pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
This year’s entries included scenes from films, popular cartoon characters, animals, and even a box of disinfectant wipes, playing off of the current pandemic.

News

Minot Municipal Court closure extended to Nov. 9 due to positive COVID case

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Municipal Courthouse will remain closed until Nov. 9 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.