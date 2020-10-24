Advertisement

Prairie Sea doctors using clear masks to help patients communicate

Clear masks
Clear masks(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has posed unique sets of problems for different industries and communities around the globe. One group that’s been impacted is the hearing impaired. While everyone is trying to do their part by wearing face masks to keep themselves and others healthy, the hard of hearing have had a difficult time living their lives as normal.

We’ve all heard by now that face masks are one way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. However, they make it very difficult for the hearing impaired to lip read. That’s why the audiologists at Prairie Sea are wearing masks that keep their patients safe while also enabling them to continue living a normal life.

Many businesses are requiring masks before stepping foot on the property. But this poses a big problem for many.

“I’ve overheard conversations from people at the grocery store or at a restaurant ordering food. Oh my gosh I can’t hear you. I have hearing loss. Can you please speak up?” Prairie Sea Audiologist Kirsten Horner.

The doctors at Prairie Sea say they knew there had to be a better option. And, they found the solution: clear masks.

“It’s interesting how the whole pandemic affects all of us differently. We probably don’t think of how it affects people with hearing loss. But, just knowing that there are options for people just to make communication a little bit more smooth,” Prairie Sea Audiologist Jessica McLindsay.

The clear option is approved by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recommends wearing one to interact with a person who is hearing impaired.

McLindsay and Horner say the masks have helped their patients live as normally as possible during such abnormal times.

“You don’t realize, as a normal hearing person, how much you really get from speech reading. So, when you add a hearing loss on top of that, it can get really really difficult,” Horner said.

The audiologists say they encourage everyone in and out of their office to consider the clear alternative. McLindsay and Horner say they ordered their masks from a medical supply company. However, they say you can find similar options on Amazon by searching “clear face masks.”

